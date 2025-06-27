Lodge Freeway closed in Downtown Detroit due to flooding from fire hydrants

article

Drivers who take the Lodge Freeway in Detroit will need to find a new route Friday morning.

Both sides of the freeway are closed between Howard and Jefferson due to flooding from fire hydrants as the Great Lakes Water Authority performed upgrades.

What we know:

The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the flooding and closure on Thursday afternoon. As of 8:20 a.m. Friday, the closure remained in effect, with the freeway expected to be lifted soon.

According to GLWA, there were water system upgrades at the Water Works Park treatment plant on East Jefferson.

During this, the "Detroit Water and Sewerage Department crews were using hydrants downtown to flush the system to get the freshest treated water for customers in the central business district. As a result, the hydrants on Jefferson, Shelby, and Congress caused unintended flooding to the M-10 Lodge Freeway," GLWA said in a statement.

The city said storm drains were blocked with debris, leading to the Lodge flooding.

What's next:

The hydrant flushing has been completed, and the freeway should reopen soon, GLWA said.

