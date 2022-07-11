'Look before you sit': South Florida woman finds green iguana hiding in her toilet
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Reptiles are common in Florida, but one South Florida woman received an unexpected visitor…inside her toilet – a large iguana.
Michelle Reynolds, who lives in Hollywood, Florida, said she found the iguana hanging out in her toilet late Saturday night, according to a post on her Facebook page.
"Walked into this last night," she wrote.
She contacted Harold at Iguana Lifestyles, who specializes in removing green iguanas. He reportedly stopped by Sunday morning to capture the unfriendly visitor.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species.
Reynolds posted a video of Harold holding the iguana in some tongs, as well as some photos.
"Lesson of the day, look before you sit!" she wrote.