West Bloomfield nanny accused of sexually abusing child; police say there could be more victims

West Bloomfield Township police are searching for more potential victims after a nanny was charged with sexually abusing a child he was hired to care for.

Michael Alan Bank, 58, was arrested at his West Bloomfield home and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct last month.

The backstory:

West Bloomfield police were contacted on Jan, 8 by a Northfield Township police detective about an investigation into child sex abuse that had a connection to the township. Police learned that Bank, who was under investigation for sex crimes against a child, lived in West Bloomfield.

During WBPD's investigation, detectives learned that a mother had hired Bank on a website called Sittercity to watch her child. Bank is accused of sexually abusing the child over the course of years, according to a police press release.

Bank was arrested at his home in the 6800 block of Aeroview Street on Jan. 15, and arraigned a few days later. He was denied bond.

What's next:

Police continue to analyze electronic devices seized from Bank.

So far, they have allegedly found "a multitude of evidence" on those devices, including evidence that shows Bank with "children in various compromised positions and acts."

What you can do:

Police said there may be more victims, and are seeking tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bloomfield police at 248-975-8981.