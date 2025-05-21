Look to swap out some ultra-processed foods with healthier alternatives

Ultra-processed foods are something we would probably enjoy eating, but we probably shouldn't eat as much of it.

Shanthia Appelo of Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan says ultra processed foods have little to no real food intact anymore.

"There's a lot of things we don't find in our daily pantry," she said. "They increase our risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, poor mental health. So all in all, we should be focused on swapping some of those."

Some items are staples in our daily lives, like lunch meat, hot dogs, chips, among the foods we tend to like on a daily basis.

The idea is, you don't have to get rid of all of it - but reduce it, and swap out some of it with whole foods.

"Exactly," Appelo said. "Frequency over perfection, it makes up 55 percent of our food supply and two-thirds what the average adult eats."

One problem is that it is not a specific ingredient to avoid, per se. It is the chemical process and what it does to our bodies.

"There's a lot of emulsifiers, preservatives, added sugar, and when it comes down to it, we want to avoid the worst of the worst," Appelo said. "Think about avoiding as many saturated fats and sugars as you can, and also these deli meats because they have been linked to an increase in colorectal cancer."

She says fruits and vegetables are always a better option.

"Whole foods, but make it convenient, right?" she said. "Swap it for a salad bag, think about bringing some chopped vegetables with some hummus and almond butter.

"Those sodas? Swap it with some seltzer water and mix it with some juice if you don't love it."

For those with a sweet tooth, dark chocolate almonds might be up your alley.

"They are dipped in coco," said Appelo. "Not alot of added sugar. So they are a great choice, and they give us some fiber and that cocoa is also great for that inflammation."

The Source: An interview with Shanthia Appelo of Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan was used in this report.



