Louisiana man who hid in Hernando teen's closet for weeks arrested on child sex charges

Hernando deputies arrested a man on child sex charges after parents found him hiding in their teenager's bedroom.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Spring Hill home around 4 p.m. Sunday after parents said they found an adult hiding in their 15-year-old's closet.

Investigators said 36-year-old Johnathan Rossmoine was still hiding in the teen's room when deputies arrived.

The suspect said he met the victim two years ago on an online chatting app, and had driven from Louisiana to Spring Hill on several occasions to have sex with the teen.

Rossmoine told deputies that he had been in Hernando County for about five weeks on this current trip, and had sex with the victim on numerous occasions.

When speaking with investigators, the teen referred to Rossmoine as a boyfriend, and said they'd initially told the suspect they were 18, but admitted to actually being 15 before they met in person.

The victim said Rossmoine had been living in their bedroom on and off for about a month, saying the suspect would hide in the closet while the teen's parents were home, and only come out when they left for work.

Rossmoine admitted that numerous sexual encounters also happened in his van, which he parked close to the victim's house.

Deputies arrested Rossmoine and charged him with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. He was also charged with obscene communication and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

Rossmoine is being held on $25,000 bond. The sheriff's office says there is a possibility for additional charges to be filed.