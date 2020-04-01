Lowe’s closes Harper Woods store after employee dies of Covid-19

article

A spokesperson for Lowe’s says their location in Harper Woods has closed after an associate died of Covid-19.

Lowe’s Corporate didn’t provide any additional details about the employee, such as their position or age, except to say the person last worked at the store on March 16.

Right now the store, located at Vernier Road at Beaconsfield, is only open to online orders and curbside pickup.

We’re told the store has also been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines, and in an abundance of caution associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave.

Additionally, any associate who has concerns may use the 14-day emergency paid leave offered by the company.

At Lowe’s stores that still remain open, daily cleaning has been enhanced and signs and floor markers are throughout the store to remind customers of social distancing.

This death is one of hundreds in the State of Michigan since the outbreak began on March 10.

On Wednesday, April 1 the State was reporting 337 people have died in Michigan from the coronavirus Covid-19. Right now nearly 10,000 Michiganders have been infected.

----

