Mackinac Island expected to be ready for season after ice storm damage

The Brief Mackinac Island is expected to be fully ready to welcome guests on May 2. All major roads are now open. Work on some interior hiking trails may continue into the season.



Despite a large ice storm that caused damage to northern Michigan, Mackinac Island is slated to fully open for the season next month.

Mackinac Island is expected to be ready by May 2, with the first summer season hourly ferries arriving just before then - on April 25. Businesses are planning to be fully operational by April 25.

"We’ve made great progress," said Myron Johnson, Park Manager for Mackinac Island State Park. "Granted, there is more work to be done, but our team is doing a fantastic job. We’ll be ready for the season."

All major roads are now open in Mackinac Island State Park, but most interior hiking trails on the island are currently closed. Work on those trails is ongoing, and some work may continue into the start of the season.

National Guard members work on Mackinac Island (Photo: Mackinac Island Tourism)

"First and foremost, we thank our dedicated staff," said Mackinac State Historic Parks Director Steve Brisson. "We’re also grateful to the City of Mackinac Island, Mackinac Island Fire Department, Mackinac Island Police Department, the Mackinac Island Community Foundation, the Michigan National Guard, and others in helping us get so much of Mackinac Island State Park back open so we can welcome guests in a few short weeks."