Mackinac State Historic Parks made an exciting find on July 4th.

The excavation site is home to a number of items from the 1700s and beyond. Now, archaeologists have done it again with a newly-uncovered pocket knife - adding to the rich collection of discovered history pieces.

It was found at the Colonial Michilimackinac dig site over the weekend.

"We had a fun find July 4th, a pocketknife, also known as a clasp knife. It was found near a post in the central root cellar. It is 3 1/2" long, 1" high at the tip of the blade peak," said Dr. Lynn Evans, Curator of Archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks. "I don't know yet if it is French or British, or exactly how old it is."

In addition to this most recent find, the program has discovered other items like; a French lead seal, buttons, gun parts, and more.

Mackinac State Historic Parks is a family of living history museums and parks in northern Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac.

It is an agency housed within the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Because of this structure, this location has been one of the longest-running archaeology programs in North America.

Visit mackinacparks.com for more information.