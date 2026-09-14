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The Brief Mayor Abdullah Hammoud invited Macklemore to perform in Dearborn after the rapper was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour. Macklemore's stance on Palestine led to his removal, multiple media sources reported.



The Dearborn mayor is inviting Macklemore to perform in the city after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour.

Backlash from the rapper's stance on Palestine led to his removal from the Irish singer's "Loop" tour. Macklemore shared the information on his Instagram on Monday, revealing that Sheeran's team had made the decision to remove him after venue owners allegedly threatened to pull the plug on future tour stops.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud invited Macklemore to put on a show in Dearborn, writing on social media "we'll make it a free concert, sponsored by the city, and help make it one of the best around."

Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran tour

The backstory:

During a performance at MetLife Stadium last week, Macklemore addressed the audience regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

During his performance, Macklemore repeatedly chanted "Free Palestine" while a slideshow played on the screen behind him, showing footage from the war in Gaza, FOX News Digital reported.

The Rolling Stone reported the remarks drew swift backlash from critics, including an Israeli-American organization that launched a petition demanding his removal from the tour.

According to Macklemore, Sheeran contacted him to explain that Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, stated Macklemore would not be permitted to perform at his venue. Macklemore alleged that Kraft rallied other stadium owners to issue an ultimatum to Sheeran's team: drop Macklemore from the lineup or lose the ability to perform at their venues.

Despite losing the tour slot, Macklemore emphasized in his statement that his long-standing friendship with Sheeran remains intact, though they fundamentally disagree on the approach to the situation. He noted that taking a stand has cost him financial opportunities, brand deals, and performance access, but described speaking out as a "duty."

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‘Put on a show here’

Local perspective:

Hammoud's invite to Macklemore was posted on Sept. 14.