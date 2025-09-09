Macomb County Prosecutor debuts 'Prosecutor Pete's Podcast,' created with AI

The Brief Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is starting a podcast with the use of AI. The Macomb County Prosecutor is a big fan of podcasts, and his office puts out a news release on social media nearly every day. This podcast details court cases and crime-related news in the area, keeping people informed about what’s happening in their community.



The right podcast can be both entertaining and informative, and now Metro Detroiters will have a brand-new local one to listen to each week.

Big picture view:

This podcast is coming from the office of Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

The Macomb County Prosecutor is a big fan of podcasts, and his office puts out a news release on social media nearly every day. So, he thought, why not enlist the help of artificial intelligence to launch what he calls Prosecutor Pete’s Podcast?

This podcast details court cases and crime-related news in the area, keeping people informed about what’s happening in their community. The first episode just dropped yesterday, done completely by AI, which Pete Lucido says saves him time and taxpayers' money.

Dig deeper:

The news releases are already written by humans in the prosecutor’s office, but he wanted to ensure those news briefs were reaching as many people as possible. One way to do that is to capitalize on the popularity of podcasts, which can be listened to during commutes, while mowing the lawn, or really anywhere.

The Macomb County Prosecutor says each episode is roughly 15 to 30 minutes in length. The plan is to make them available on YouTube by searching for Prosecutor Pete’s Podcast.