Macomb Sheriff investigating threats made against Romeo middle school students

The Macomb County Sheriff's office is investigating threats made against several students at a middle school in Romeo.

While police confirm there were threats made against several students who attend Powell Middle School, located near the Van Dyke Freeway, they didn't release any more information.

In addition to the confirmation, the school's website also posted a note Saturday from the district's superintendent addressing the reports.

"Late last night, we received word from law enforcement that they were investigating a report that a Powell Middle School student had made some threats to harm other students through a text message exchange with a classmate," said Todd Robinson.

In Robinson's note, he emphasized there was no current threat to students or staff and that student at the center fo the investigation has been removed from the school.

"I want to assure everyone that the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance and we take every reported incident seriously," he continued. "I am grateful in this matter that a student followed through with exactly what we ask of them."

The school is expected to be open on Monday.