Macomb Township woman killed by ex-boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide

The investigation of a missing woman out of Macomb County ended tragically when she was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend who later killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot.

The 25-year-old victim was a resident of Macomb Township. She was reported missing Oct. 12 after her coworkers became concerned when she didn't return from her lunch break. They then began receiving odd text messages from her phone.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was suspected of being with her ex-boyfriend, a 26-year-old man from Holly.

Amid the search for the 25-year-old, the sheriffs office's investigation revealed the suspect had been waiting at the victim's home. Surveillance footage from a neighbor's home showed the suspect leading the victim to his vehicle around 1:42 p.m.

A day later, the suspect's parents received a phone call from their son, who said he had killed the victim and was planning on killing himself. They alerted police of the location of the suspect in LaSalle, Ill.

More surveillance video and witness statements at a truck stop confirmed the suspect fatally shot the victim around midnight. He later fled to Iowa and shot himself as local officers approached his vehicle.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.