Madison Heights police seeking help to find missing autistic child

Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing non-verbal autistic boy.

Madison Heights Police said that Jonathan Skattebo has been missing from the area of Parliament and Hales in the city for several hours.

He is described as 4 foot tall, about 65 pounds, wearing a blue and black winter coat.

He likes the cold and likes to hide in cold, dark places. He also likes things that spin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 248-585-2100.