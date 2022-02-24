Majorel job fair bringing 500 jobs to downtown Detroit this weekend

Majorel is hosting a job fair this weekend with hundreds of jobs available in downtown Detroit.

Majorel is a global company doing business in 35 countries. Detroit beat out more than 50 cities, becoming its next location.

The job fair will feature 500 positions starting at $17 per hour with benefits. Majorel will partner with Detroit at Work to place Detroiters into hired positions.

Some applicants will be hired on the spot.

The job fair will be held at the Renaissance Center in the Ontario Exhibit Hall, West Level 3. It will take place this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.