Make Camo Your Cause: Support homeless vets this Veterans Day

FOX Television Stations has teamed up with U.S. Vets to help those who have served this Veterans Day.

When you purchase camouflage merchandise from the nonprofit, the money will go to support homeless veterans.

Veteran Glenn Houchins likes the idea and believes initiatives like it can help those who need it the most. He has faced homelessness.

"Job loss, substance abuse problems, re-integrating into the civilian world from the military world, it’s a little bit different," he said.