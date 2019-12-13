Making beef tataki with Adachi

We're getting a peak at Japanese-inspired holiday appetizers this morning on The Nine.

Chef Lloyd Roberts and David Kraus from Adachi in Birmingham joined us on The Nine to show us how to make beef tataki. You can get the recipe below.

BEEF TATAKI WITH PONZU SAUCE

Seared Beef Tataki

16oz pounds prime ribeye, trimmed with no sliver sink or excess fat

SERVINGS: 4-6 AS AN APPETIZER

First, Make the Ponzu

Combine the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, lemon juice, and ginger in a mixing bowl. Place in the fridge overnight. Strain before serving.

Prepare the Tataki

Take the meat from the refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature, about 1 hour.

Season the beef on all sides with salt, pepper.

Preheat a cast iron skillet over high heat for a few minutes. Add grapeseed or sunflower oil. Sear the beef over high heat, making sure to keep the center rare, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Let meat rest for 10 minutes, slice thin and arrange on a large platter.

Dress the beef with Ponzu dressing 4 to 5 TBSP, slice the scallions paper thin, sprinkle on the beef.

Ponzu

4 tablespoons

soy sauce

8 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger