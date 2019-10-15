Making cheese spread for smoked oysters with Otus Supply

This year's celebration of all-things-oyster (and bloodys and cocktails and beer and food samples) returns October 20.

The Shuck Yeah Oyster Party is at Otus Supply in Ferndale. A $40 ticket includes six drinks, six oysters, two oyster shooters and a commemorative shot glass - plus unlimited food samplings from 10 participating restaurants.

Jim Cohen from Metro Times joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Chef Jason Osburn from Otus Supply. You can hear from them and get his cheese spread for smoked oysters below.

You can get more information and tickets online here.

Raw oysters are intimidating to folks who may not be familiar. A good start to introducing them to your menu would be by using the tinned, smoked variety. Our suggestion is to begin with something simple like a tartine. Oysters pair well with pungent cheese, so try the following cheese spread topped with a smoked oyster and a sprinkle of chili pepper flakes. Here is the recipe for a pungent taleggio cheese spread to pair with the oyster:

Taleggio Cheese Spread for Smoked Oysters

1 lb cream cheese

1/3 lb taleggio

2 TB Worcestershire sauce

1 TB finely chopped fresh parsley

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

Soften cheese to room temp and mix in an electric mixer.