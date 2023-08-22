Making chorizo chili with the Dorsey Culinary Academy

Chorizo Chili

Adapted from: On Cooking 5/e : Chapter 13 (pp 324)

Yield: 6 qt Serving Size: 1 fl oz # of Servings: 192



Ingredients

vegetable oil 1/2 fl oz

leeks (ground or minced) 1 ea

rutabaga (ground or minced) 8 oz

parsnip (ground or minced) 8 oz

carrot (ground or minced) 8 oz

celery root (ground or minced) 8 oz

red onion (ground or minced) 8 oz

white turnips (ground or minced) 8 oz

poblano chili pepper (diced) 2 ea

garlic (chopped) 2 oz

chorizo 5 lb.

Mexican chocolate 4 oz

beer 24 fl oz

Chicken Stock 16 fl oz

canned diced tomatoes 3 lb.

lime (juiced) 3 ea

fresh cilantro (chopped) 1 oz

salt 2 tsp

DCC Mole Seasoning 1/2 cup

Directions

Sweat all the vegetables in a thick bottom sauce pan or rondeau once translucent season with salt.

Sear the chorizo in the same pan the vegetables were sweat in.

Season the chorizo with the DCC Mole Seasoning while it is searing.

Once seared, add the chopped Mexican chocolate, beer and chicken stock.

Reduce the liquid until it is almost dry.

Add the tomatoes and lime juice.

Simmer for 15 minutes (DO NOT LET THE MIXTURE BURN, BE CAREFUL)

Adjust seasoning with salt.

Add the cilantro once the chili is removed from the heat.

Mole Seasoning

Yield: 2 cups Serving Size: 1/2 cups # of Servings: 4



Ingredients

ancho chili pepper 2 ea

serrano chili pepper 2 ea

chili powder 1/4 cup

black peppercorns 1 tbl

cinnamon stick 1 ea

sesame seeds 3 tbl

dried ground oregano 2 tbl

dried ground thyme 2 tbl

slivered almonds 2 oz

Directions

Toast the peppers, peppercorns, sesame, almonds, and cinnamon in a sauté pan lightly.

Grind all toasted ingredients in a coffee grinder.

Combine all ingredients, label and store in a zip lock bag

Corn Bread Mix

Yield: 1/2 gal Serving Size: 2 fl oz # of Servings: 32



Ingredients

granulated sugar 10 oz

yellow cornmeal 5 oz

baking powder 1 oz

all-purpose flour 12 oz

salt 1/4 oz

water 1 1/4 cups

eggs (whole) 8 oz

corn oil 6 fl oz

Directions

combine all ingredients in mixer

slowly add the wet ingredients

mix until homogenized

place in plastic container label and date.

Giardiniera (Pickled Garden Veg)

Yield: 0.75 gal Serving Size: 1/4 cup # of Servings: 48



Ingredients

red bell pepper 1 lb.

yellow bell pepper 1 lb.

red onion 1 lb.

carrot (peeled) 1 lb.

celery 1 lb.

olive oil 4 fl oz

white vinegar (balsamic) 1 qt

kosher salt 1 tbl

granulated sugar 3.5 oz

black peppercorns (whole) 1/2 oz

fresh basil (stems and leaves) 3/4 oz

dried bay leaves 4 ea

water 2 cups

red chili pepper 1/4 oz

Directions

remove seeds from the chilis, discard the seeds and soak in 2 cups of hot water.

prepare cooking liquid by combining the chili water, basil stems, bay leaves, vinegar, salt, sugar let that simmer.

cut all vegetables into 1in long thin slices, celery, on a bias and carrots in half-moons.

strain out the aromatics from the vinegar mixture.

cook each vegetable in the vinegar mixture.

Vegetables must be cooked one type at a time, since the vegetables will cook at different rates.

Stromboli

Adapted from: American Regional Cooking 1e: Chapter 2 (pp 2)

Yield: 20 slices Serving Size: 1.5 slices # of Servings: 20



Ingredients

DCC Dough Pizza 24 oz

olive oil 2 tbl

ham (thin sliced) 12 oz

Genoa salami (thin sliced) 6 oz

Mozzarella Cheese (shredded) 6 oz

parmesan cheese (grated) 4 oz

cracked black pepper 0.5 tsp

salt 0.5 tsp

Directions

Preheat a Convection Oven to 425F.

Prepare a full sheet tray by brushing with olive oil

Roll out the pizza dough into a two foot long skateboard shape that is 8" wide.

Brush the dough with olive oil and season.

cover the dough with the ham slices being careful to leave a 1/4" ring of uncovered dough around the edge of the dough.

Sprinkle the mozzarella over the ham as you would for a pizza.

Cover the mozzarella with a layer of salami

Sprinkle the Parmesan over the salami.

Tightly roll the dough around the meat and cheese. Make sure the seam is facing down.

Place the stromboli on the sheet tray and brush with olive oil and season before baking.

You can fit 3-4 full size strombli on a sheet tray

Bake at 425 for 10-15 minutes.Looking for a nice golden brown on the stromboli

Let the stromboli cool for at least 5 minutes before cutting on a bias in 11/2" strips

DCC Dough Pizza

Yield: 5 lb. Serving Size: 5 oz # of Servings: 16



Ingredients

all purpose flour 3 lb. 12 oz

extra virgin olive oil 2 oz

dry active yeast 1 oz

honey 1 oz

kosher salt 1/2 pinch

tap water 1 qt

Directions

mix water (110 degrees ), honey, extra virgin olive oil, and yeast: let activate for 10 min

add flour and salt to mixture and stiff dough.

let dough ferment until it doubles in size

punch dough down

portion out to 5oz dough balls (portion 1.5lb for Stromboli)

ball the dough

put on a oiled sheet tray wrap with plastic trash bag and refrigerate*do not let dough dry out. moisten with olive oil and cover with plastic bag.