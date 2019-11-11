Making crab cake quesadilla for Ponchfest Nov. 14-16

A weekend of music, conversation and celebration is coming to Detroit at the Ponchartrain Festival Nov. 14-16. The festival highlights the many people doing creative and exciting things in the city.

Organizer Frank Simmons joined us in studio to tell us more about the festival. You can hear from him in the video player below, along with Chef Andre Bracy who shows us how to make a crab cake quesadilla. You can get the recipe below.

You can get tickets and more information about Ponch Fest at www.ponchfest.com.

Crab Cake Quesadilla

1 lbs Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

1/2 cup of Mayonnaise

1 Large Egg (beaten)

1 Tablespoon of Dijon or Stone Ground Mustard

1 Tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 Teaspoon of Old Bay Seasoning

4 dashes of hot sauce (or to taste)

1/2 cup of panko bread crumbs (unseasoned)

2 teaspoons of finely chopped parsley

1 Tablespoon of Lemon Zest

1 Teaspoon of kosher salt

1 Teaspoon of white ground pepper

1/4 cup of Canola oil

Lemon wedges

6-8 inch tortilla shells

2-3 Shredded cups of Monterey Cheese