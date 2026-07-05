Mallory McMorrow drops out of U.S. Senate race

The Brief Mallory McMorrow officially suspended her campaign for U.S. Senate on July 5. The primary election is set for Aug. 4, 2026. U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed remain on the Democratic ballot among other candidates.



State Sen. Mallory McMorrow announced Sunday afternoon that she was suspending her campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

"Today, I'm announcing that I am suspending my campaign for United States Senate. And I'm doing it with a deep, deep sense of gratitude. For our thousands of volunteers, for everyone who donated what you could — building a campaign with zero corporate PAC dollars. For my staff, who built this team up from nothing. I thank you," she wrote in posts on social media.

McMorrow said that despite suspending her campaign, she still plans to fight for Michigan, but in other ways.

Mallory McMorrow

"I never planned on politics. After the 2016 election, I felt lost. I picked up my phone and typed five words into the search bar: 'How to run for office,'" she wrote. "And here's what I learned: when regular people get in the fight, things can change. In my very first election, we flipped a district against the incumbent. Four years later — with so many of you — we flipped the Michigan Senate for the first time in nearly forty years. And we didn’t stop at winning. We repealed Michigan's abortion ban. We raised wages. We made sure every child gets breakfast and lunch at school. We made it easier to go to college. We expanded civil rights and voting rights. And so, so much more."

What's next:

"So here's what we do next. Every day through November 3rd. We win this Senate seat and send Mike Rogers back to Florida for good. Whoever wins this primary on August 4th will have my full support. Then, let’s elect Jocelyn Benson as our next Governor. Let’s flip the State House, and expand our majority in the State Senate. Let’s elect Democrats up and down the ticket and show the rest of this country what it means to fight like Michigan," she said.

"Ten years ago, I started this work heartbroken, typing five words into a search bar. And I learned the only thing that has ever really changed this country: ordinary people who love something enough to fight for it. I love this country. I love Michigan. And I love the little girl who waves at me from the window every morning, trusting the grown-ups to leave her a state and a country worth inheriting. That's who I'm fighting for. And I'm not going anywhere."

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Hailey Stevens, one of McMorrow's opponents, wished her well on her future endeavors soon after she made the announcement.

"Anyone who raises their hand to serve the people of Michigan and puts forward thoughtful ideas for how they would lead earns my respect. Mallory McMorrow has been an important voice, both in this race and in the State Senate, for policies that benefit Michigan’s children and families, and I look forward to working with her in the future to build a stronger Michigan for everyone," Stevens said in a statement.

Her other Democratic opponent, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was also complimentary.

"Throughout this campaign, you showed what it looks like to fight back against a politics that rigs the system against too many of us. While we have policy disagreements, I never questioned whether you would fight for a better America for my daughters and yours."

The Michigan GOP also released a statement.

"Michigan’s Senate Democrat primary has shifted from a three-car pileup to a head-on collision. As the two remaining Marxist radicals race to outpace each other to the extreme left, Mike Rogers is focused on the issues that matter most to Michiganders; for example, housing affordability," said Greg Manz, Senior Communications Advisor, for the Michigan GOP.