The Brief The University of Michigan has named C. Cybele Raver as their new president after a nationwide search. Raver comes from Vanderbilt University and has a social science background. Pending approval from the board of regents, Raver is expected to assume the position on Dec. 1.



The University of Michigan has found their new president following a nationwide search, announcing Tuesday that C. Cybele Raver would be the school's next leader.

Raver comes from Vanderbilt University. She's expected to be formally appointed in December.

Who is Cybele Raver?

Raver served as the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Vanderbilt University. She will be the school's 17th president and its second female to lead the school.

Big picture view:

Raver became Vanderbilt's chief academic officer in 2021, helping push the school's research, including clearing the $1 billion milestone for annual expenditures in the field.

She also recruited several new deans to lead the school's leaders, expanded Vanderbilt's footprint into other states like New York and Florida, as well as helped launch the school's new computing college. It was Vanderbilt's first new college in 40 years.

She has a social science background with experience at New York University, University of Chicago, and Cornell University.

C. Cybele Raver was announced as the new president of the University of Michigan. Photo courtesy of U-M.

What they're saying:

"Dr. Raver has a proven record of building strong teams, expanding research excellence and strengthening every institution she has served," said Michael Behm, chair of the U-M Board of Regents. "She understands what it takes to lead a complex, world-class university and she shares our unwavering belief that Michigan has been, is now and must remain the best university in the country. We are confident she is the right leader for this moment and we look forward to the board’s formal vote."

When will Raver take over?

Raver was selected after a national search led by executive search firm Spencer Stuart.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents is expected to hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 where they will take a formal vote. She will take over leading the school on Dec. 1.

President Domenico Grasso will continue to lead the school until then.

"It will be an honor to welcome Dr. Raver as the university’s next president," Grasso said. "Michigan is a remarkable institution, and I look forward to working with her in the weeks ahead to ensure a smooth and successful transition."

University of Michigan's past presidents

Santa Ono, the school's past president said he would resign from the school for the same position at the University of Florida in 2025.

In a surprising twist of events, the Florida Board of Governors rejected Ono's escalation at the next university president after Republicans came out against his appointment.

The backstory:

The University of Michigan's history of presidents goes back to 1852.

HENRY PHILIP TAPPAN, 1852-1863

ERASTUS OTIS HAVEN, 1863-1869

JAMES BURRILL ANGELL, 1871-1909

HARRY BURNS HUTCHINS, 1909-1920

MARION LEROY BURTON, 1920-1925

CLARENCE COOK LITTLE, 1925-1929

ALEXANDER GRANT RUTHVEN, 1929-1951

HARLAN HATCHER, 1951-1967

ROBBEN WRIGHT FLEMING, 1968-1979

HAROLD TAFLER SHAPIRO, 1980-1987

JAMES JOHNSON DUDERSTADT, 1988-1996

LEE C. BOLLINGER, 1996-2001

MARY SUE COLEMAN, 2002-2014

MARK SCHLISSEL, 2014-2022

SANTA J. ONO, 2022-2025

DOMENICO GRASSO, 2026