Teen girl arrested for fatal stabbing of Detroit man

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The Brief A teen stabbing suspect was arrested by Detroit police Wednesday. DPD says the girl fatally stabbed a victim, in his 20s, this morning. Investigators say the man and girl got into an argument which escalated into the stabbing.



A teenage girl is accused of stabbing a man to death in Detroit Wednesday morning.

Timeline:

The victim was found by responding officers in the 18100 block of Marx.

He was found stabbed inside a residence near Marx and Grixdale at about 9:30 a.m. this morning, Detroit police said.

The man, who was in his 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police investigate stabbing

Dig deeper:

Detroit police have arrested the suspect but have not released her age.

Investigators say the two got into an argument which escalated into the stabbing.

The relationship between the two people is unclear.

As the investigation continues, stay with FOX 2 for more on this story as information becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.

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