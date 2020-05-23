Man, 22, in critical condition after being shot while walking in the area of Gilbert and Otis 

A man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning around 1:45 in the area of Gilbert and Otis.

Police say the 22-year-old man was walking, when the suspect fired shots from a dark colored vehicle, striking him.

Police lights

Medics arrived and the man was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

