Man, 23, killed in the midst of a drive-by shooting

Detroit Police are trying to gather more information after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police told FOX 2 right before 5:00, the 23-year-old man was seen in the 24200 Block of 7 Mile Road - suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say they remember hearing gunshots and seeing a vehicle flee the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no description of the suspect's physical features, or his/her car at this time.

However, the circumstances are still being investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

