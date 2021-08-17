Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, holding her underwater while kayaking in northern Michigan

A man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her underwater while the couple kayaked the Manistee River on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Harvey Bridge Boat Launch in Hanover Township around 6 p.m. The victim alleged that her boyfriend, Daniel Joshua Lueck, of Kingsley, assaulted her when they had an argument while kayaking.

Police interviewed Lueck, who is from Kingsley, as well as witnesses. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. His bond was set at $1,000.