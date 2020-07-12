Man and woman recovering from serious burns following an accident on I-375
MONROE, Mich. - Two people are recovering after a car caught on fire Saturday night.
Michigan State Police say troopers were dispatched to the area of Northbound I-375 and Monroe Avenue around 11:30 for a serious personal injury crash.
The investigation revealed after the vehicle crashed, it caught on fire. The driver was able to pull the passenger out of the vehicle.
Both the driver, a 27-year-old man, and the passenger, 21-year-old woman, suffered serious burns.
Investigators came to the conclusion that excessive speed and alcohol are possible factors.
