Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal electronics from Bloomfield Twp Target

Police say a man was caught attempting to steal electronics by stuffing them down his pants at a Bloomfield Township Target on Monday, Nov. 11.

Bloomfield Township Police say they were called out to the Target on Telegraph Road for retail fraud. A loss prevention officer told police that he saw a man who was stuffing electronic tablets into a backpack and down his pants. The man, who police say was 30-year-old Shaquille Hodges Matthews, was seen walking through a closed register and past all open points of purchase.

Officials say they watched Matthews walk at a quick pace and was sweating. When he was stopped, Matthews was arrested and searched. Officers say the search revealed an Amazon tablet in his waistband and an unopened pair of scissors in his pant pocket. Meanwhile, his backpack had three more tablets.

Police say Matthews, in a ‘Mirandized’ interview, said he intended to steal the merchandise in order to pay a debt to his ex-girlfriend. The amount of items stolen racked up to $718.52.

Police say Matthews was arraigned on Nov. 12. He received a $5000 bond.