Man arrested after bringing gun to Romulus Middle School

The Brief Police took a man into custody after he brought a weapon to a middle school in Romulus on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. It's unclear why the man targeted the school or what he had planned to do.



He was arrested within minutes of arriving at the building, according to law enforcement.

What we know:

A Romulus school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after a man attempted to enter the facility with a weapon.

According to the police chief and superintendent, the suspect showed up at the middle school off of Wick Road south of Ecorse Road.

A secretary observed the individual outside before police took him into custody. According to Superintendent Benjamin Edmondson, one has to be buzzed through the front doors to gain access to the school.

He was arrested within three minutes of arriving at the school, police added. An investigation is underway at the school.

What they're saying:

According to the school board president, Edmondson sent a robocall to parents across the district with details about the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the man was trying to get inside the school.

Preliminary information for this story originally stated the suspect fired shots at the school. It has been updated to reflect new details.