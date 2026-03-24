Man arrested for exposing himself to female shopper at Walmart in Rochester Hills

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The Brief Bryan Deangelo May was arrested for exposing himself to a female shopper. The incident allegedly happened at the Rochester Hills Walmart on March 19. Investigators want anyone who believes they are victims of May to contact them.



A Detroit man is accused of indecent exposure at a Walmart in Rochester Hills on March 19.

The backstory:

Bryan Deangelo May was arrested after he was seen exposing himself and fondling himself while he was in the women's clothing department.

Investigators say that May, 32, exposed himself to a woman who was shopping and are looking into whether there are more victims.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this defendant or of any sexual assault should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

Store workers told detectives that May had been following a specific woman around the store.

He was arrested without incident while still at the Walmart.

May was charged with aggravated indecent exposure, a high misdemeanor which carries a maximum two-year jail term and/or a $2,000 fine.

May was arraigned on Saturday and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $30,000 – 10 percent bond.

"It is sad and sick that women can’t go to a local store without finding themselves being subjected to this disgusting behavior," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "If you are also a victim of this individual, we encourage you to contact us. We look forward to him being held accountable."