Man arrested for exposing himself to female shopper at Walmart in Rochester Hills
FOX 2 - A Detroit man is accused of indecent exposure at a Walmart in Rochester Hills on March 19.
The backstory:
Bryan Deangelo May was arrested after he was seen exposing himself and fondling himself while he was in the women's clothing department.
Investigators say that May, 32, exposed himself to a woman who was shopping and are looking into whether there are more victims.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this defendant or of any sexual assault should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.
Store workers told detectives that May had been following a specific woman around the store.
He was arrested without incident while still at the Walmart.
May was charged with aggravated indecent exposure, a high misdemeanor which carries a maximum two-year jail term and/or a $2,000 fine.
May was arraigned on Saturday and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $30,000 – 10 percent bond.
"It is sad and sick that women can’t go to a local store without finding themselves being subjected to this disgusting behavior," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "If you are also a victim of this individual, we encourage you to contact us. We look forward to him being held accountable."
The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.