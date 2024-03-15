Man arrested for exposing himself while intoxicated at MJR in Southgate

After allegedly exposing his genitalia at a movie theater, a 33-year-old man was arrested and escorted out on Thursday.

Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to MJR Southgate Cinema 20 for a "disorderly person who was intoxicated and refusing to leave the business," according to a release from Southgate police. The man was discovered "passed out inside one of the movie theaters."

The man was taken into custody for possession of narcotics, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, police said.

While police did not disclose what movie the man was there to see, a post on X (formerly Twitter) showed him with his penis exposed in a showing of "Love Lies Bleeding." The film features Kristen Stewart and Katy M. Obrian portraying characters in a same-sex relationship.

The case will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

No other details were provided at this time.