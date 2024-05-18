Man brandishes gun at high school students, flees with adult son

article

Southfield Police Officers responded to a large fight in the 22000 block of W. Ten Mile at about 2:45 p.m. May 16 and ended up arresting a man who had brandished a rifle, and his son, who ran off with it.

During the investigation, police stopped a white Chevy Malibu being driven by Paul Harrell Sr., 48. At the time of the stop, Paul Harrell Jr., 21, grabbed an AR-15 from the front seat of the car and ran on foot.

After a short pursuit, Harrell Jr. was tracked down and arrested.

Police say that Harrell Sr. and Harrell Jr. went to the area to confront a group of Southfield A&T students. They got into a physical fight, and Harrell Sr. went to their vehicle and grabbed the gun, which he then pointed at several students.

Harrell Sr. was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, and possession by a felon. He was given a $10,000 cash bond.

Harrell Jr. was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and resisting/obstructing arrest. He was given a $5,000 cash bond.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248 796-5500 and/or Crimestoppers at 1800SPEAKUP.