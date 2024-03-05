Man charged for child porn, sexually abusing dog by Macomb County prosecutor

article

A Warren man has been charged with allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material and torturing a dog.

Robert Gregory Hagberg II was charged with three counts of child porn, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of torture of animals. The first six charges are all 10-year felonies, with the dog torture a four-year felony.

The Michigan State Police investigation of the 37-year-old man was sparked by a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Feb. 6 investigators say they found several computer files of child porn and videos of him sexually abusing a dog.

On February 20 Hagberg was arraigned in 37th Warren District Court where District Court Judge Steve Bieda set bond at $250,000 cash, and if released Hagberg is to have no contact with children or animals.

Today, Hagberg was in court for a Probable Cause Conference where the defense requested a reduction in bond. Warren District Court Judge Michael Chupa denied the request and adjourned the hearing until April 2.

"We will protect children from harm and ensure that those who exploit and harm them face the full consequences of their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "Thank you to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who play a critical role in this mission and the Michigan State Police for their extensive investigation in this case.

"It is my duty to seek justice for those who have been wronged, especially when it involves vulnerable children and animals,"

