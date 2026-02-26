UAW Stellantis workers won't get profit-sharing checks from 2025: 'A very challenging year'

The Brief UAW-represented Stellantis employees in North America are not getting profit-sharing checks from 2025. The company cited a failure to meet minimum thresholds. Profit-sharing check amounts have been steadily dropping.



Stellantis employees who are members of the UAW will not receive profit-sharing checks from 2025, according to the automaker.

Profit-sharing check amounts have been dropping for years. Last year, employees received only around $4,000 after consistently getting double-digit amounts. Now, these employees who often rely on this money will get $0.

What we know:

This comes after the automaker reported a drop in revenue last year.

"Our 2025 full year results reflect the cost of over-estimating the pace of the energy transition and of the need to reset our business around our customers' freedom to choose from the full range of electric, hybrid and internal combustion technologies," Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said in a press release announcing last year's results.

A Stellantis spokesperson said, "2025 was a very challenging year."

The company cited a failure to meet minimum thresholds as the reason for no profit-sharing cash.

"As the North America results did not meet the minimum thresholds defined in the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement, there will be no profit sharing paid to UAW-represented employees for 2025," according to a Stellantis spokesperson.

What's next:

The company said it is making changes, and hopes to have a stronger 2026.