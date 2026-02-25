Crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores under investigation after closing freeway for hours

A crash on westbound I-94 in St. Clair Shores closed the freeway for hours while police investigated an SUV that went up the embankment.

The crash near Nine Mile was reported around 1:15 a.m., and the freeway remained closed until after 5 a.m.

Police have not provided details about the crash, but it appears to have been fatal because a body was under a sheet near a vehicle that was crashed into trees close to the retaining wall.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

