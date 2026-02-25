Expand / Collapse search

Crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores under investigation after closing freeway for hours

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 25, 2026 6:22am EST
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
St. Clair Shores crash closes I-94 for hours

St. Clair Shores crash closes I-94 for hours

A crash on westbound I-94 near Nine Mile closed the freeway for hours Wednesday morning. It is unclear what happened, but FOX 2's crew saw a body under a sheet near a crashed SUV. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A crash on westbound I-94 in St. Clair Shores closed the freeway for hours while police investigated an SUV that went up the embankment.

The crash near Nine Mile was reported around 1:15 a.m., and the freeway remained closed until after 5 a.m.

Police have not provided details about the crash, but it appears to have been fatal because a body was under a sheet near a vehicle that was crashed into trees close to the retaining wall.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Car crashesSt. Clair Shores