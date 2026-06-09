Man convicted in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot has conviction overturned

The Brief One of the people convicted in that plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer has had his conviction overturned by the Michigan Court of Appeals. This decision by the Court of Appeals affects one person: Joseph Morrison, who was serving time in prison for providing material support for a terrorist act. In 2022, Joseph Morrison was sentenced to 10 years in prison on three counts: providing material support for a terrorist act, being a member of a gang, and felony firearm possession.



A plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer during the pandemic has taken another twist. One of the people convicted in that plot has had his conviction overturned by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Big picture view:

This decision by the Court of Appeals affects one person: Joseph Morrison, who was serving time in prison for providing material support for a terrorist act. But his attorney argues that the way Michigan law defines kidnapping means all of his convictions should be thrown out, and the Court of Appeals agrees.

In 2022, Joseph Morrison was sentenced to 10 years in prison on three counts: providing material support for a terrorist act, being a member of a gang, and felony firearm possession.

However, during the appeal of Morrison’s conviction, his attorney argued that a plot to kidnap the governor, as it is defined by the state of Michigan, is nonviolent and therefore does not meet the criteria for supporting an act of terrorism.

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in Morrison’s favor, vacating all of his convictions and sending the case back to circuit court, where prosecutors will determine whether they plan to charge him again. But it could potentially go further than that. While this ruling does not directly affect his two co-defendants, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico, a criminal defense attorney says it could potentially have implications for their cases as well.

There were two others said to be the masterminds behind the plot against the governor. They were charged and convicted in federal court, so this ruling has no bearing on their cases.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have both responded to the ruling. Nessel called the decision "nonsensical and outrageous" and said her office will, quote, "not allow this to stand." The governor said allowing Morrison to walk free sends an alarming message and condones political violence.

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