Man in critical condition, 2 women also injured in house fire

A man and two women were injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Detroit.

Firefighters were called to the 11700 block of Winthrop for a house fire at about 3:30 p.m. When they arrived less than five minutes later, there was a woman in the yard. They entered the house and discovered a man and another woman who needed to be rescued.

The man was later listed in critical condition with burns. The woman who was in the house when they arrived also had burn injuries. The woman who was in the yard when they arrived had smoke inhalation injuries. All three were taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.