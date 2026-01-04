Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after being shot by Lincoln Park police

By Dave Herndon and Camille Amiri
Published  January 4, 2026 7:15pm EST
Allen Park
FOX 2 Detroit
While assisting the Allen Park Police on a call, an officer from the Lincoln Park Police Department shot a suspect in the 14800 block of Southfield Road shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.  Police say the man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The Michigan State Police Department was called in to investigate. 

ALLEN PARK, MI (FOX 2) - A man was left in critical condition after a Lincoln Park police officer shot him during an altercation Sunday evening. 

Lincoln Park officers were called to the 14800 block of Southfield Road in Allen Park to assist their officers. 

During that altercation, multiple videos show the man lunging toward police before multiple gunshots can be heard. The man had a weapon of some type in his hand when he was shot. 

Michigan State Police troopers were called in to investigate the shooting. No one other than the suspect was injured. 

