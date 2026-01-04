Man in critical condition after being shot by Lincoln Park police

A man was left in critical condition after a Lincoln Park police officer shot him during an altercation Sunday evening.

Lincoln Park officers were called to the 14800 block of Southfield Road in Allen Park to assist their officers.

During that altercation, multiple videos show the man lunging toward police before multiple gunshots can be heard. The man had a weapon of some type in his hand when he was shot.

Michigan State Police troopers were called in to investigate the shooting. No one other than the suspect was injured.