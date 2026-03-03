Detroit police looking for shooting suspect who opened fire on teen after gym fight

article

Detroit police are seeking information on a pair of suspects involved in a shooting on the city's east side that took place on Feb. 27.

The backstory:

A teen boy was wounded in a shooting at 8:30 p.m. that Friday outside the Detroit Edison Public School Academy in the 3400 block of St. Aubin.

The incident began with a fight in the gym that continued outdoors, police said.

One of the suspects fired multiple shots, striking the teen. He was treated at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detroit police are also seeking information on the shooter's accomplice, who arrived at the school with the shooter - and was also armed, but did not use his gun.

If anyone recognizes these individuals, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv