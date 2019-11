A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a hit and run near Grand River and Greenfield Monday night.

Detroit police say that at about 7:30 p.m. a man between the ages of 30 and 40 was struck by a white sport utility vehicle. The SUV then fled northbound before turning east on Lyndon Street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

