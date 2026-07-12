Man dies after shooting at marina in Monroe County; investigation underway

A 54-year-old man died after being shot Sunday morning at a marina in South Rockwood, and authorities are searching for the suspects, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 7:17 a.m. to the Downriver Marina in the 11200 block of U.S. Turnpike after Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were last seen traveling west on South Huron River Drive.

Deputies began the initial investigation while personnel from Monroe Community Ambulance and the Berlin Township Fire Department provided medical aid to the victim.

The victim, identified only as a 54-year-old marina resident, was transported to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after arriving.

The investigation remains active. Detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are leading the investigation, with assistance from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, which processed the scene. Members of the sheriff's office Victim Services Unit and chaplains also responded.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7738. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or online at 1800speakup.org.