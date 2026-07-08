The Brief FOX 2 is hosting a Republican gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, July 8. Mike Cox, John James and Perry Johnson will be in studio. The debate begins at 7:30 p.m. and lasts one hour, with the second half available only on FOX Local streaming.



FOX 2 is hosting a Republican Gubernatorial Debate on Wednesday.

Here are the details about what to expect and how to watch:

FOX 2 Republican Gubernatorial Debate

Big picture view:

The following candidates will be participating in studio:

Mike Cox

John James

Perry Johnson

Timeline:

The debate is one hour long and begins at 7:30 p.m.

The second half of the debate will be available only via FOX Local stream, which you can watch in the video player above, or via the FOX Local app on your phone or smart TV.

How to watch:

You can get the FOX Local app on your phone and watch online.

The app is available for iPhone users here , and for Android users here .

What's next:

The primary election in Michigan is Tuesday, Aug. 4.