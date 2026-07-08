FOX 2 Republican Gubernatorial Debate: How to watch tonight
FOX 2 is hosting a Republican Gubernatorial Debate on Wednesday.
Here are the details about what to expect and how to watch:
FOX 2 Republican Gubernatorial Debate
Big picture view:
The following candidates will be participating in studio:
- Mike Cox
- John James
- Perry Johnson
Timeline:
The debate is one hour long and begins at 7:30 p.m.
The second half of the debate will be available only via FOX Local stream, which you can watch in the video player above, or via the FOX Local app on your phone or smart TV.
How to watch:
You can get the FOX Local app on your phone and watch online.
The app is available for iPhone users here, and for Android users here.
What's next:
The primary election in Michigan is Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from WJBK FOX 2 Detroit.