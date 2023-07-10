Man fatally shot in Detroit while in car with son

article

A man was fatally shot in front of his son early Monday in Detroit.

The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. The victim of the shooting was a man in his 30s, who was sitting in a vehicle with his juvenile son.

According to the police report, an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the victim. Fortunately, the victim's son was unharmed in the incident.

The Detroit Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide Investigators at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.