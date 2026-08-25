Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of driving drunk: 'Cool. Lock me up'
FOX 2 - A Detroit police officer is facing charges after Redford Township police say he was found passed out in the backseat of a running DPD truck.
The backstory:
Redford PD arrested Jalen Nelson late last month on Schoolcraft and Telegraph outside a White Castle, first reported by Metro Detroit News.
Police were alerted to the DPD truck due to its emergency lights being left on.
‘Lock me up’
What they're saying:
Body camera video shows the interaction with Nelson, who appeared to be intoxicated during an extended back-and-forth with officers.
"If you believe in your expertise that I should not be driving home, cool, so therefore, lock me up," Nelson said. "If you believe that I shouldn't be on the road, lock me up. Go home, that's it."
MDN reported that Nelson had a breath-test results of .237 and .234.
Nelson, 28, is a public information officer. He is facing charges and is currently on administrative leave.
Detroit police officer Jalon Nelson. Screenshot from Metro Detroit News acquired bodycam.
The Source: Information for this report is from published reports and information from Redford police.