The Brief Off-duty Detroit Police Officer Jalon Nelson was arrested last month. He is accused of driving drunk, found passed out in the back of a DPD truck with lights on. Bodycamera first acquired by Metro Detroit News shows Nelson's arrest by Redord police.



A Detroit police officer is facing charges after Redford Township police say he was found passed out in the backseat of a running DPD truck.

The backstory:

Redford PD arrested Jalen Nelson late last month on Schoolcraft and Telegraph outside a White Castle, first reported by Metro Detroit News.

Police were alerted to the DPD truck due to its emergency lights being left on.

‘Lock me up’

What they're saying:

Body camera video shows the interaction with Nelson, who appeared to be intoxicated during an extended back-and-forth with officers.

"If you believe in your expertise that I should not be driving home, cool, so therefore, lock me up," Nelson said. "If you believe that I shouldn't be on the road, lock me up. Go home, that's it."

MDN reported that Nelson had a breath-test results of .237 and .234.

Nelson, 28, is a public information officer. He is facing charges and is currently on administrative leave.

Detroit police officer Jalon Nelson. Screenshot from Metro Detroit News acquired bodycam.