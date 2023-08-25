Man found murdered at I-75 rest area after travelers hear arguing, gunshots

Two people who heard an argument and gunshots while stopped at an I-75 rest area early Friday discovered a murdered man.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the two witnesses were hunters who were headed back to Ohio after a trip to Canada when they stopped at the southbound I-75 rest area in Vienna Township, which is north of Flint, around 3 a.m.

The witnesses heard arguing and dogs barking before two gunshots were fired. They found the body of the victim, who was later identified as a 59-year-old Flint man, and called 911.

Swanson said the witnesses got scared and left before deputies showed up. However, they later went to the sheriff's office and provided statements. According to the witnesses, they saw a Saturn Vue speed up the entrance of the rest area the wrong way after the shooting.

Around 4 a.m., authorities were called to a Flint home after the suspected shooter, a 29-year-old woman, went to her family's home. Swanson said there was an exchange of words between the woman and her family before they took a gun she had. She then fled.

Investigators used surveillance to locate the vehicle near Pierson and Horton, where it was disabled in flood water under a bridge.

A dog that was in the vehicle was taken by deputies, and the suspect was arrested.

"We believe this was a domestic that had some other entanglements," Swanson said.

Investigators do not believe there are any other suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 810-257-3422 and ask to speak to Lt. Nicklesen.