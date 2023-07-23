Man hospitalized from lightning strike in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a 58-year-old man who was out gathering firewood on Sunday was struck by lightning while in an open field.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the Clinton Township man was out with a 62-year-old Warren man in Lynn Township just off Capac Road when he was hit by lightning.

Police said it's believed the men were gathering firewood when he was hit.

EMS took him to a nearby hospital before he was eventually transferred to a Flint hospital with critical injuries. The other man suffered minor injuries and was checked out at the scene by EMS.

At the time of the lightning strike, there were intermittent storms and periods of heavy rain in the area.