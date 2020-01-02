Man in custody after fight with girlfriend, police standoff in Warren

An overnight standoff inside a home in Warren has ended with a man being taken into custody.

The barricaded situation started about 1:30 a.m. at a home on Jewitt Street, near 9 Mile and Hoover. The 30-year-old suspect surrendered peacefully just after 6 a.m.

We're told the standoff was a result of a domestic situation after a fight between the suspect and his girlfriend that started the evening of New Year's Day and into the night. He allegedly put a gun to her head.

Alcohol is believed to be involved.

No shots were fired during the standoff and no one was hurt. About 35 officers were brought in, including negotiators and a special response team.

"This could've gone on for 30, 40 hours. You never know about these barricaded gunman situation. That's why the people that are trained to be negotiators, they go through this extensive training and they do a superb job," Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

We're told the suspect has a lengthy criminal history, including assault and drug charges. We're told he'll now likely face felonious assault charges.