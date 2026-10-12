Man killed in Detroit gas station shooting on McNichols

article

The Brief Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station Monday morning. The shooting took place sometime after 8:30 a.m. A Marathon gas station in the 16000 block of McNichols was where the shooting took place.



A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station on McNichols, Monday morning.

What we know:

Detroit police responded to a Marathon gas station in the 16000 block of W McNichols at 8:49 a.m. to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Detroit police do not have any suspect information at this time.

It is unclear what the circumstances of the shooting were, or if the victim knew the gunman.

If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Rewards TV.