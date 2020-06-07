Man returns fire at suspect after being shot, police search for suspect 

A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 1:30 in the 8600 block of Southfield.

Police say the 27-year-old man was approached by the suspect who attempted to rob him. At that point, the suspect produced a weapon and started firing shots, striking the victim.

The victim, a CPL Holder, then returned fire, but it’s not clear if the suspect was struck.

The suspect fled the scene in a white or silver car. He’s being described as a black man, 5’9, medium complexion.

As of right now, the victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.