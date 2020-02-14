Man runs Salvation Army food truck for the homeless that once fed him

A man living a new life, thankful for the Salvation Army's help, is giving back just as the organization nears two weeks from their biggest fundraiser for people in need.

Gregory Taylor works on a Salvation Army truck that serves meals in the community, like a stop on the 3500 block of Woodward. Rice, pork, and carrots fill the boxes that go out to those in need.

"These people need to know that they are important. It's important for us to be here every day for them. A lot of people come to this truck and it is the only meal they may get for the whole day. So we are needed here," he said.

Taylor knows because he was one of the people who needed help. He was on drugs, in and out of jail and hungry for a new life. Now he's sober and for the last five years, he's serving Detroiters.

"I am out here every day, I see people that need us. A lot of hungry people come to our truck every day and every year, the number grows," he said.

Growing as fast as the appetite for help can be fed.



"I am grateful, I am happy that I see it. My grandkids come and eat it too, and I've been homeless, on the streets like the rest of the people, but now I am better - God made me get an apartment," said Mary Hayes.

A warm place to lay down and a hot meal. She's fortunate to have found help, but the Salvation Army knows not everyone has found relief.

"The Bed and Bread program serves more than 1.3 million meals a year and that's nearly 118,000 nights of shelters. So it's not just even just the trucks but it's our shelters as well. We are bringing in people off the streets, giving them a warm bed, warm food to eat, and a place of respite for the night," said Andrea Kenski with the Salvation Army.

Radio legend Dick Puritan and his wife started the Bed and Bread program, and the radiothon to raise money is at the end of the month. The goal is to raise $1.5 million. Greg Taylor hopes his story will inspire others to give.

"It's actually an honor to give back. I've been so fortunate and so blessed to be able to do this. I honestly understand what it means by being more blessed to give than to receive. ... I've been on both sides of that window yes. I depended on this truck. I never thought I would be a part of this program," he said.

