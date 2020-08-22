Man shot after trying to deescalate argument, police search for shooter

One man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning right before 12:30 in the 6300 block of Gratiot.

Detroit Police say the 33-year-old man reported that he attempted to deescalate an argument, but was assaulted by a group. One of the suspects in the group fired two shots and struck the man. The suspect them got into a gray Dodge Durango, that was being followed by a black Dodge Charger.

The suspect is being described as a Black man, with long braids and was armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.